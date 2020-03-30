SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are searching for a gunman accused of killing a teenager in what authorities describe as an "ambush shooting."

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Aransas Avenue on the city's east side.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male had been shot and killed. His 13-year-old sister had been shot twice. She was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said.

SAPD Chief William McManus said that an unknown number of suspects knocked on the door and then shot the two children.

There were five people inside the house when the incident took place; two adults, three children. The suspect(s) fled the scene and a description has not been reported.

Chief McManus said that the shooting was not targeted. Investigators are talking with neighbors to see if anyone heard or saw something that could help police fight the suspect(s).

RELATED: Man accused of shooting, killing cousin

RELATED: Man charged with murder after Cedar Park shooting

RELATED: Wife accused of shooting and killing Border Patrol agent at a La Quinta Inn