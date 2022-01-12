Police searching for group of people who allegedly targeted an elderly shopper at an H-E-B

Police say the group followed her into the store, then back to her car and threatened to hurt her if she didn't withdraw money from her bank account for them.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help finding a group of people who targeted an elderly woman while she was shopping, and threatened to hurt her if she didn;t withdraw money from her bank and give it to them.

It happened on November 21 around 2 p.m. at H-E-B located at 7951 Guilbeau Rd on the west side of town.

Police say the elderly woman was approached by the pictured female and male suspects while shopping for groceries.

The suspects followed her into the store and then back out to her vehicle. The suspects told the woman they needed her help to claim lottery prize money.

When she refused to cooperate, the suspects verbally threatened to harm her and compelled her to withdraw money from her bank account.

Once they got her her money, they fled in an unknown vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (210) 224-7867).

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.