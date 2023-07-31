Police searching for group of men who ambushed another man, shot him twice

It happened early Monday morning on the northwest side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a group of men they say ambushed a man and shot him twice late Sunday night on the northwest side of town.

SAPD responded to the 5600 block of Deertail Creek near Culebra Road around 3:13 a.m.

Police say the incident actually began around 11 p.m. Sunday when a woman went to meet a man at a gas station on Culebra. When the man arrived, she was there, but so were several guys with guns, who began shooting at the man.

He was able to get away that time. Then the woman called the man again around 3 a.m. to meet her at her home on Deertail Creek.

As soon as the man arrived, he was ambushed and shot by the same group of men as before.

This time heas hit twice by the gunfire in his leg. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The shooters drove off in an older model truck.

Officers later detained the woman.

This is a developing story.

