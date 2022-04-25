Man injured in apparent drive-by shooting, police searching for suspect

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by on the east side Monday morning.
San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the shooting at the 500 block of G Street. They say a man in his 60s was laying down in a front room of the home when he was shot.
A couple of vehicles were hit by bullets, but police are still searching the area for evidence and clues as to who the suspect is.
The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable conditon and no other injuries were reported.