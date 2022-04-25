Man injured in apparent drive-by shooting, police searching for suspect

A man in his 60s was injured when shots rang out in his east side home following an apparent drive-by shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by on the east side Monday morning.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the shooting at the 500 block of G Street. They say a man in his 60s was laying down in a front room of the home when he was shot.

A couple of vehicles were hit by bullets, but police are still searching the area for evidence and clues as to who the suspect is.