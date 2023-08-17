Police searching for driver who hit man and took off

The accident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on I-35 South near Shepherd Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit by a car in far southwest Bexar County late Wednesday night, and now police are looking for the driver who hit him and left the scene.

Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and did not stop to help him. CPR was performed on the victim at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was in critical condition.

Deputies have not released a description of the car and a suspect has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

