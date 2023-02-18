Police searching for answers following two overnight shootings

Both shootings happened on the city's south side, but police don't believe the shootings are connected.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning on the city's south side just 10 minutes apart from each other.

The first shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. after San Antonio police say a fight broke out outside of Billy's Bar 47 off Pecan Valley Drive.

Investigators say someone pulled out a gun and started shooting -- hitting two people.

Police said both victims are expected to be okay. As for the shooter -- police believe he left the scene.

The second shooting happened about an hour later around 3:15 a.m.

Police say a group was hanging out outside of an apartment complex down VFW Boulevard.

That's when two people got into a fight and then and one of them start shooting resulting in a 17-year-old being shot in the leg, police say.

The other person involved ran away but was arrested just down the street, police said.

Officials are saying the two are accusing each other of the shooting, but investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.