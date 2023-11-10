Police search for woman accused of stabbing two people, SAPD says

One woman had injuries to her face and was sent to the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, one woman is accused of stabbing two people in a neighborhood just west of downtown.

Officers received the call around 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of West Poplar Street.

Police say some kind of argument broke out between three people when one person pulled out a knife or razor blade and started swinging. This left one man and one woman with cutting injuries.

