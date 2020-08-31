Police search for two suspects accused of robbing north-side Dairy Queen

Police said the two men pulled out guns and demanded cash from the register, then cash and personal belongings from people inside.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing customers and employees at a north-side Dairy Queen.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Perrin Beitel Road near Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said the two men pulled out guns and demanded cash from the register, then cash and personal belongings from people inside.

The suspects made it out with the cash from at least three people and the register, police said. Then they ran away from the scene.