Police search for suspects who attempted to steal ATM

A witness at the scene snapped a photo of the suspects attempting to steal the machine by attaching it to their truck.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two men who attempted to steal an ATM.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Colony Drive on the city's northwest side.

When police arrived, they found the ATM with a chain attached to it. A witness at the scene snapped a photo of the suspects attempting to steal the machine by attaching it to their truck.

Authorities were able to use the picture to track down the vehicle they believe was used in the crime; it was a stolen vehicle abandoned and left running about a block away.

The witness told police they saw the two men hook the chain up to the ATM and pull it open. They were also ramming the ATM with the vehicle.

SAPD said no cash was accessed or taken from the ATM. Their description has not been reported.