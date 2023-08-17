Police search for suspects in the July murder of a 40-year-old woman

Jennifer Jones was found in her crashed vehicle on Sunday, July 23 in the 4400 block of Bikini Drive

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who killed a 40-year-old on the northeast side back in July.

Jennifer Jones was found in her crashed vehicle on Sunday, July 23 in the 4400 block of Bikini Drive, which is just inside Loop 410 near Eisenhauer Road.

Jones was found with several apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The case is being investigated as a murder and no suspects have yet been identified.

Police are urging anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible. Those with nformation leading to an arrest could get a reward of up to $5,000. Please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you can remain anonymous.

