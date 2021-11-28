Police search for suspect who shot man in front of northwest-side home

Witnesses told authorities a person drove up in a dark colored SUV and shot the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the back, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened just before midnight Saturday in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive on the city's northwest side.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot one time in the back and taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told authorities a person drove up in a dark colored SUV and shot the victim. Several shell casings were found outside the home.

Authorities are continuing to talk to witnesses and piece together information about the suspect. No other injuries were reported.