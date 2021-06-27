Police search for suspect who shot at officers; bullets went right over their heads

The officers took cover behind a patrol vehicle and called for backup.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect started shooting at officers, and the bullets went right over their heads. That suspect was not found, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Southcross.

Police said the Medical Examiner, detective and four patrol officers were wrapping up a homicide scene. Then, they heard gunshots flying over their heads.

The officers took cover behind a patrol vehicle and called for backup. While they took cover, authorities were able to strategically get the officers to safety.

The area was searched, but police were not able to find the shooter. Police talked to a few people who live in the area, but they said they were able to confirm they were not the ones shooting.

No injuries were reported.