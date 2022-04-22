Police search for suspect who broke into mailbox at apartment complex

Police said an officer was driving by when they spotted the person breaking into the mailbox.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a person who broke into a mailbox at a north-side apartment complex.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex on Blanco Road.

Police said an officer was driving by when they spotted the person breaking into the mailbox. The officer ran after the person, and was able to recover the stolen mail.

But, the suspect got away and rode off on a motorcycle.

A resident at the complex told KENS 5 that this happens all the time. "Constantly getting notices that our mailboxes have been broken into," the resident said. "They actually put an alarm, and actually one that speaks and the light comes on and everything."