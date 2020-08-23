Police search for suspect accused of stabbing man in leg

The man got out of his car and a male suspect came out of the crowd and stabbed him in the leg, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in the leg.

The incident took place just after midnight Sunday at the intersection of McCullough Avenue and East Evergreen Street north of downtown.

Police said the victim's girlfriend called him to come pick her up where she was hanging out with a group of friends.

