Police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing man inside motel room

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a suspect following a deadly attack at a west-side motel.
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of West Commerce Street.
When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s inside the motel room with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Hospital where he passed away.
Police said they have little information at this time. But, they said a man tried to kick the door in, then fired shots into the room at the victim.
After the shooting, the suspect ran from the motel. Authorities are searching for him.
