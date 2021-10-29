Police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing man inside motel room

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s inside the motel room with a gunshot wound to the chest.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a suspect following a deadly attack at a west-side motel.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of West Commerce Street.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s inside the motel room with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Hospital where he passed away.

Police said they have little information at this time. But, they said a man tried to kick the door in, then fired shots into the room at the victim.

After the shooting, the suspect ran from the motel. Authorities are searching for him.