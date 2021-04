The clerk reportedly told police a man wearing a black ski mask came into the store, pulled a gun on him and demanded money from the register.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are still searching for a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store employee.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the QuikTrip on West Military and Highway 151.

The clerk reportedly told police a man wearing a black ski mask came into the store, pulled a gun on him and demanded money from the register.

The clerk complied and handed the suspect the cash. The suspect then ran from the store.

