SAN ANTONIO — A shooting near a middle school south of downtown has police on the hunt for the gunman and a getaway car.

The drive-by shooting happened around 4:15 Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Pruitt, down the street from Harris Middle School.

Police say a man in his late-20s was going for a walk when a silver car drove past him several times. The car circled around, when someone shot at him from inside the vehicle.

The car then drove away from the scene.

The man was shot in the leg. He is currently at a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

SAPD says they are actively trying to track down the silver car and the shooter inside.

