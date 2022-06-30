Police search for missing teen last seen in northwest San Antonio

Alexis Rivas Aparicio was last seen in the 6100 block of Whitby Road.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen on the city's northwest side.

Alexis Rivas Aparicio was last seen June 29 at the 6100 block of Whitby Road.

Police said Alexis is 5'3" and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean cutoff shorts, red top and red Champion shoes.

Alexis also has medical conditions that require a doctors care.