Police search for missing elderly man with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing elderly man with a medical condition last seen on Friday.

Gregory Taylor, 69, was last seen on West Hollywood Avenue near San Pedro Avenue on the north side of town.

He is 5'9" tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, call San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

