SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a man who robbed an Embassy Suites hotel and got away with some money.

It happened at the Embassy Suites on Highway 281 back on October 20. Police say the man seen in surveillance pictures handed a note to the clerk threatening to shoot. The clerk handed the man some money and the man took off.

If you know who he is or anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

