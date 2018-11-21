NEW BRAUNFELS — Police are searching for a man they say caused a fatal accident and stole a vehicle at knifepoint to flee the scene Wednesday morning, and say he should be considered potentially armed and dangerous.

Investigators with the New Braunfels Police Department say they believe 26-year-old Austin Taylor Meade is in a 2012 silver Kia Forte. He is wanted for felony murder, police say.

Meade's father, Craig Meade, still lives in Nevada. He learned about the incident and had a message for his son.

"In the situation that he's in, it can only get worse and the sooner he turns himself in, the sooner he faces the music and kind of deals with all the stuff that he's dealing with," Craig Meade said on the phone to KENS 5. "It just makes me sick to think of this now because now he is looking at spending the rest of life in prison."

Craig Meade said his son's criminal history dates back to when he was 18 years old. Craig said that just a week ago, Austin told him he was going to turn himself in for a warrant in Arizona for Grand Theft Auto.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Police were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle located at an apartment complex on County Line Road. When officers arrived near the scene, a driver got into the stolen vehicle, a silver truck, and sped off down County Line Road towards Fisher Park.

Near the entrance of the park, the truck ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, killing the driver inside. The victim was identified Wednesday afternoon as 39-year-old Amber Rachelle Williams.

Meade got out of the wrecked stolen vehicle and took off on foot. Police believed that he then proceeded into Fisher Park and stole another vehicle at knifepoint.

Wednesday afternoon, police said that the suspect actually had flagged down another vehicle, a silver 2012 Kia Forte. The driver of that vehicle took the suspect to her home in the 1100 block of Hazelwood Drive. Police say that at that point, the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife, threatening the woman and taking the keys to the vehicle. He then drove away from the home; his whereabouts remain unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Meade was wearing a black hooded jacket and a white t-shirt, and warn that he could still be armed with the knife. The Kia Forte has Texas license plates numbered DT6-R476 and a pink "On The Grind" sticker.

Officers are continuing their investigation at the scene and say that a portion of West County Line Road remains closed. Police ask that anyone with information regarding Meade or the stolen vehicle call 911 immediately.

