Police search for man accused of shooting, killing another man inside restaurant

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 25-year-old Alex Diaz, accused of shooting, killing a 44-year-old man.

The incident took place on March 13 at a restaurant on 1500 SW Loop 410.

When police first arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the restaurant. It was reported that the victim was eating with two women.

Diaz was sitting with two other women when a verbal argument took place with the victim. A fight broke out and that's when Diaz shot the victim several times.

Diaz and the women he was with got into a vehicle and drove away before authorities arrived. The victim was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Diaz was recently indicted by the Bexar County Grand Jury for murder. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at (210) 207-7635.