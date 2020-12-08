Police search for gunman accused of shooting man at gas station

SAPD said a man in his early 30s was sitting beside the Circle K when someone from the woods behind the store opened fire on him.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man on the city's southwest side.

The incident took place around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Circle K in the 5900 block of Old Pearsall Road.

SAPD said a man in his early 30s was sitting beside the Circle K when someone from the woods behind the store opened fire on him. Investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Police said the man was shot in the leg and arm. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

No one reported witnessing the shooting and authorities are still searching for the suspect.