x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police search for driver who crashed into motorcycle, leaving two people injured

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition and the woman was evaluated at the scene.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run on the city's east side.

The crash happened just before midnight on Sunday on Gembler and Manhattan Drive.

Police said a man and a woman were on a motorcycle riding down Gembler when a white SUV slammed into them. Authorities said the SUV took off after the crash, leaving the victims on the road, injured.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition and the woman was evaluated at the scene. Police said the SUV will have damage in the front.

Police are still looking for the driver.

Related Articles