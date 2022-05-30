Police search for driver who crashed into motorcycle, leaving two people injured

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition and the woman was evaluated at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run on the city's east side.

The crash happened just before midnight on Sunday on Gembler and Manhattan Drive.

Police said a man and a woman were on a motorcycle riding down Gembler when a white SUV slammed into them. Authorities said the SUV took off after the crash, leaving the victims on the road, injured.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition and the woman was evaluated at the scene. Police said the SUV will have damage in the front.