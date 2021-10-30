Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run

Several witnesses stayed and provided statements to authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he tried to cross a street, but was then hit by a vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Police said the driver of that vehicle did not stop and render aid. Several witnesses stayed and provided statements to authorities.

The man passed away after the crash. Authorities are now looking for a white minivan with damage to the front of the vehicle.