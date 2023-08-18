Police search for clues after three people show up at a hospital with gunshot wounds

Police say hospital workers from Baptist Hospital called police around 10:35 p.m. and told investigators that three people walked in looking for help.

SAN ANTONIO — SAPD detectives are dealing with a mystery after three people went to a hospital with gunshot wounds late Thursday night.

Officers found dozens of bullet casings in the parking lot of the Guild Park Apartments, which is about a mile from the hospital.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting, but detectives said they are questioning each victim. Witnesses say they saw several people scatter and run from the parking lot and get into cars.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

