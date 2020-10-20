Police search for at least eight suspects accused of shooting at apartment building

Police said at least 15 to 20 shots were fired and two apartment units sustained most of the gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for at least eight suspects accused of opening fire at an apartment building.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday at Spanish Spurs Apartments on Pecan Valley Drive on the southeast side.

Police said at least 15 to 20 shots were fired and two apartment units sustained most of the gunfire; one was on the upper level, the other on the lower.

Police said that the people living in those apartments knew the suspects and previously had some sort of altercation.

All of the units in the building had people inside, including children. No one was hit or injured.