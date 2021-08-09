Man in custody after breaking into cars, firing weapon near San Antonio hospital, police say

No one was hit, but vehicles were damaged.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in custody after breaking into a few cars and firing a handgun at nearby vehicles, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Babcock in the Medical Center area

KENS 5 spoke to police after the man was arrested. They said the man found the gun in one of the cars he broke into. Authorities are unsure if he was having some sort of medical episode, but he began firing off a couple rounds.

No one was hit, but vehicles were damaged. Police said authorities arrived within about a minute and a half due to the multiple calls received. The man was taken into custody.

"Our officers did a phenomenal job talking to him. Built a little bit of repour and he came out and put the gun down. Everything is good. Nobody gets hurt."

KENS 5 asked the officer if charges could be filed. He said the man could be facing deadly conduct. But, "We don't know. Could be multiple charges, could be nothing depending on mental heath," said the officer.

