MARION, Texas — San Antonio Police say a gas station clerk was robbed and threatened by a man who wanted cigarettes.

The robbery happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Trainer Mart on Trainer Hale Road in Marion.

According to investigators, the suspect came in asking for cigarettes. When the cashier placed the item on the counter, the suspect threatened to kill him, grabbed the cigarettes and fled in a silver 4-door sedan.

The man can be seen on a surveillance camera at the counter, wearing all black. He appears to have noticeable tattoos between his elbow and wrist on his left arm.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or visit their website. You may receive a cash reward up to $5,000 if your tip leads to an arrest of the robbery suspect.

You can also share tips at any time through the "P3 Tips" app (which can be downloaded in the App Store or through Google Play).

RELATED: SAPD: Man pulls knife on Home Depot employee

RELATED: Police looking for two suspects accused of assaulting man in parking lot