Police say intoxicated driver may be to blame for crash that left two people pinned inside their vehicle

The man had a broken leg and the woman had a head injury.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say an intoxicated driver may be to blame for a crash that pinned two peopl inside their vehicle late Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on the 2600 block of Rigsby near Commanche Park.

When officers got there they found a car in a ditch with two people trapped inside.

The man driving had a broken leg and his female passenger had an injury to her head, possibly a concussion.

Police say the other driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI, and will likely face charges of intoxication assault.

No other injuries were reported and details remained limited.

Police had both directions of Rigsby Ave shut down while police conducted their investigation.

What lead to the crash is still under investigation.





Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.