Speed, slick roads to blame for 18-wheeler rollover crash on northeast side

It happened on the northeast side of town early Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Officials say speed may be to blame for an 18-wheeler truck rolling over on the northeast side of town early Thursday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on I-35 Northbound at Loop 410 Westbound.

The truck rolled over onto it's side, which caused traffic problems in the area.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Police say the driver was more than likely going to fast for the conditions on the roadways.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.