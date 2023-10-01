Police say alcohol to blame for driver crashing into northeast-side home

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. on the 14000 blcok of Greenjay Drive at Bobwhite Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — A northeast side home was left with a giant hole in it after a driver smashed into it early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. on the 14000 block of Greenjay Drive at Bobwhite Drive.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a vehicle inside the rear of the home.

Police say the driver, who was alone in the car, made it out safely, as did the people inside the home.

The female driver failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DWI, according to police.

The home was left with a large hole, but officials say it's structurally sound for residents to stay in for the night.

This is a developing story.

