Police say 19-year-old man found shot in arm, not cooperating with officials

Police say the victim parked his car on Goldfield Dr. and ran to a security guard for help.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are trying to figure out who shot a man on the city’s northeast side.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Goldfield Dr. near Loop 410.

Police say the victim, 19, was found with a gunshot wound in his arm, but they don’t know where or how it happened.

SAPD says the victim parked his car on Goldfield Dr. and ran to a security guard for help, telling them he’d been shot.

When police got to the scene, they say the teen became uncooperative. He wouldn’t tell officers what happened.

Police noticed damage to the victim’s car, saying the front tire of the car was damaged and nearly coming off, amongst other damage they noticed.

For that reason, police think the man may have been shot while inside his car, but they couldn’t confirm.

Police have also detained another person who may have been with the victim when the shooting happened, but neither men are answering police’s questions.

The teen was taken to the BAMC, and is expected to be okay.

No other details were provided.

