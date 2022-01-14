Police respond to incident at IDEA Ewing Halsell

The incident was reported at around noon at the IDEA charter school on the southwest side of the city.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Department is responding to an unknown incident at IDEA Public Schools Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around noon at the IDEA charter school on the southwest side of the city. Six police units were on scene at the school and parents were seen waiting to pick up their students.

A spokesperson from the San Antonio Police Department is expected to give an update from the scene Friday afternoon.

