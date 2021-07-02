Police respond to downtown hotel for incident that lasted several hours

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, police cleared out of the Drury Inn along the River Walk after they said a father had been barricaded with his children inside.

SAN ANTONIO — A disturbance between a husband and wife in a downtown hotel along the River Walk finally came to an end around 5 a.m. Sunday. The floor of the Drury Inn where the incident occurred had to be evacuated while police negotiated with the man barricaded inside a room.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the couple got into an argument and the husband stayed barricaded with their kids inside for about six hours.

Police said they were able to do a Facetime call with the husband and determined the kids were not in any danger. The wife later retracted her claims that her husband was threatening her and the kids, authorities said.