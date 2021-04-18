Police rescue 13-year-old Alabama girl after being found at Tyler man's residence

The Tyler Police Department recieved a tip 5 p.m. on Saturday from the FBI about a kidnapping victim seen near the man's home.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department officers arrested a man Saturday afternoon after a 13-year-old Alabama girl was found at his Tyler residence.

Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police public information officer, said the police department received a tip at 5 p.m. Saturday from the FBI about a kidnapping victim possibly being at a residence in the 3600 block of Woods Boulevard.

Erbaugh said officers met with Daniel Skipworth, 19, of Tyler, and after searching his home they found the 13-year-old girl.

Skipworth remains in the Smith County Jail on charges of kidnapping, trafficking of a child - engaging in sexual conduct, aggravated sexual assault of a child and resisting arrest. His bonds total $560,000.