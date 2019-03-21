Thomas Lyons, 44, was found dead in an apartment closet on the southeast side on March 21. It is believed his body had been there for a while.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, Lyons died by multiple gunshot wounds.

San Antonio Police were called to the Fair Avenue Apartments near Fair Ave and New Braunfels Ave Thursday, March 21 after someone reported finding a body.

The body had been there "for about three to four months," SAPD Chief William McManus said. "And someone had gone in prior to today to check because of the odor and found out it apparently was a rodent that had died, but then they went up again today, did some looking around, and found out there was a body inside."

At the time of the discovery of Lyons body, police said they suspected foul play.

Caregiver Dina Luna said she rarely saw trouble at the site, which primarily houses senior residents. "They play bingo, they read, they talk, they talk about their pets," Luna said. "I really just was with my mouth open."

Police are still investigating how the man died, as well as potential suspects in the case.

The San Antonio Housing Authority provided the following statement to KENS 5:

The San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA) is cooperating with the San Antonio Police Department investigating a death at Fair Avenue Apartments.

SAHA is meeting with residents to address their questions or concerns. Our residents’ well-being and ensuring their safety is our primary concern.

In regards to your question about wellness checks:

SAHA staff conducts wellness checks in conjunction with SAPD if requested by family and neighbors. SAHA also encourages residents to contact the police department if they suspect an emergency.