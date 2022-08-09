Police recover $100,000 stolen machine used for medical procedures, arrest two suspects

The officers were at the right place, at the right time.

SAN ANTONIO — Police officers were at the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, when they overheard reports of a stolen botox machine on their radio.

Officers pulled over and arrested two men who had the $100,000 machine in the back of their pickup truck.

No word on where it was stolen from at this time.

This is a developing story.

