PLANT CITY, Fla. — Tampa police say four kids, ages 12-15, caused a deadly crash in a stolen car Saturday night in Plant City.
It happened at 11:15 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Turkey Creek Road.
Officers say around 10:45 p.m. they spotted a stolen black Nissan at 26th Street and Chelsea Avenue. They tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver fled eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the department.
This started a high-speed chase in which police say they followed the speeding car until it turned onto Turkey Creek Boulevard and hit a Honda sedan from behind.
The crash forced the Honda into a telephone pole. The three people inside the car were taken to the hospital, where a 44-year-old woman died from her injuries.
Police say a 24-year-old woman who was in the car is in critical condition while a 30-year-old man is stable.
The kids who are identified as two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were driving the stolen car, according to the department.
Turkey Creek Road and W. Trapnell Road were shut down while police responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.