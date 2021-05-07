Police officers check out house fire first on west side

According to the San Antonio Police Department, they received several calls throughout the week about someone shooting from the home.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters took extra precautions while tackling a house fire Monday morning on the west side, but not for the reason you might expect. Authorities said police officers were dispatched first to make sure it was safe.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, they received several calls throughout the week about someone shooting from the home, located in the 200 block of Noria Street near Frio City Road.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. just west of downtown.

A lieutenant said when officers got to the scene, fire was shooting through the roof and across the house. Firefighters were able to attack it and get it under control within minutes.