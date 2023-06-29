Police officer recovering after another officer crashed into them, SAPD says

The accident happened just after midnight while the two officers were responding to an officer in trouble call near West Avenue and Basse Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer is in the hospital after another member of the force crashed into them early Thursday morning, SAPD says.

The accident happened just after midnight while the two officers were responding to an "officer in trouble" call near West Avenue and Basse Road.

Both officers were heading west when both made left turns onto Basse Road, according to police. One of the officers miscalculated the turn and hit the other San Antonio Police unit.

The sergeant on the scene described it as a "pit maneuver"-style hit, but the impact was so strong, it sent the other patrol car into a pole.

Firefighters had to cut that officer out of his vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital, but he should recover. The officer may have suffered multiple broken ribs and will be x-rayed for additional injuries.

The other officer who hit him was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

One of the officers is from West Patrol and other is from Central Patrol.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for details.

