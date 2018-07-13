"Lord, we just pray for Jalen right now, Lord God, that you'll heal his body, Lord God, heal him from things that are hindering him right now, Lord Jesus..."

The 9-year-old was getting ready to leave for the fight of his life when officers from the Warner Robins Police Department arrived.

Jalen Manns had been diagnosed with a brain tumor back in May, his mother, Hannah Manns said. He was headed for his biopsy at Navicent Health Friday morning when police knocked on his door.

They'd heard that Jalen's favorite animal was a German shepherd.

The officers had gifts gifts, including a t-shirt with a German shepherd and Jalen's name on it and a stuffed animal -- a German shepherd.

The officers escorted the boy outside, where he took turns meeting each K-9.

Then, before the officers escorted the boy to the hospital, one got on his knees and with one had on Jalen and the other on his K-9, he began to pray.

"Lord heavenly father, we just come to you right Lord God asking for your words of encouragement and strength today Lord God. Lord, we know that it is your will and it has been your divine intervention that has made this day possible and put the doctors into place Lord God.

Lord, be with them in the operating room Lord God. Guide their hands, Lord God."

His voice breaking with emotion, the officer continues to pray for God to heal Jalen, protect his family and give them strength.

It was just what Jalen needed, his mother said.

"The police and K9 unit absolutely made his morning!! The prayer put the icing on the cake for sure," Hannah Manns said.

Warner Robins Police posted about the encounter on their Facebook page, writing, "We are Team Jalen ! Our positive thoughts and prayers are with Jalen today as he conquers a big surgery! We’re with you buddy and can’t wait for you to join our team in a few years! Thank you for inviting us into your home this morning! You’ve got this! #WRPDstrong#JalensGuardDogs #K9sOfWRPD"

The family has created a Facebook page -- Team Jalen -- to document Jalen's battle with the tumor. They have also established a GoFundMe account to help with his medical bills. Click here for information on how to donate.

