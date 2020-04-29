SAN ANTONIO — Police are hoping a reward in the murder case of a 21-year-old man will help them track down the suspect or suspects.

On September 3, 2018, investigators say Kavoucia Davis was sitting in a red 2014 Kia Sportage at 9511 Perrin Beitel Rd. when someone shot him around 9 p.m.

Someone heard gun shots and called police, but Davis' body wasn't found until several hours later.

A witness described a yellow Chevrolet Camaro, similar to the one pictured, fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

You can reach Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at (210) 224-STOP (7867) or by using their website. You can also share tips at any time through the "P3 Tips" app (which can be downloaded in the App Store or through Google Play).

RELATED: SAPD searching for suspect in murder of 46-year-old man

RELATED: San Antonio Police asking for tips in 2018 murder of Ricardo Aguirre