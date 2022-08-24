Police need your help identifying arson suspects

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in identifying and locating suspects accused of arson.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of N. Colorado Street on April 22 close to 3:30 a.m. for reports of a vacant structure on fire.

The investigation into this fire determined a possible connection to the fire of a business just five hours later at 1210 W Laurel St., which is just north of the first fire.

Arson has camera footage from surrounding businesses of a Ford Mustang, (2005-2009) dark in color, with a black convertible top, and very loud exhaust parked in front of 1501 N. Colorado prior to the fire. More camera footage gathered shows an unknown woman leave from the address on a bicycle just prior to the fire starting, headed South on N. Colorado.

This unknown woman is also found on camera, meeting a man further south on N. Colorado St.

Crime Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

