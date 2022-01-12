Police need your help finding suspect who robbed elderly woman, stole her car

Police say the suspect threatened to shoot and cut her if she did not give him the keys.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help in finding the suspect who robbed an elderly woman and stole her car on Friday, November 25.

It happened at La Puntada at 117 Goliad Rd just before 9 a.m.

Police say the suspect stole the victim’s car and threatened to shoot and cut her if she did not give him the keys.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (210) 224-7867).

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.