Police need your help finding suspect in deadly shooting on southside

Investigators say it happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Cantrell Drive near Commercial Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help after a deadly shooting on the southside late Saturday night.

When officers got to the location, they found a man in his 40s who'd been shot multiple times. EMS arrived and performed life-saving measures, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

The sergeant at the scene says they have no information on suspects.

The only information they have is that several men were seen running from the location after the shots were fired.

Police searched the area and found some individuals that may or may not be involved and took them downtown for further questioning.

Police say if you have any information about this shooting, please contact SAPD Homicide.

No other details were provided and no other injuries reported.

