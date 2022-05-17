Police need your help finding murder suspect

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the Capital Murder of Jonathan Rodriguez.

SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help finding the suspect in the murder of a man back in May.

On May 17 just before midnight, 21-year-old Johnathan Rodriguez was sitting in his gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of 1543 Babcock Road when someone approached his car, shot and killed him, then stole his vehicle.

His car was found a short distance away from the crime scene after it became disabled.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers. Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (210-224-7867).

