Police need your help finding missing teen

She was last seen on the northeast side of town on Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who was last seen on Sunday on the northeast side of town.

Raven Jerri Borden is 5'2" tall, weighs about 90 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. Her nose is pierced.

SAPD says she was last seen on the 100 block of Rene Ave. on August 27, wearing a multi-color florescent shirt, black shorts, purple crocs with Marvel and Hello Kitty characters on them, and carrying a Hello Kitty back pack.

If you have seen her or know where she might be, you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.