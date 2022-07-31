Police need your help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Destannie Flores was last seen on the northwest side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the northwest side of San Antonio.

Destannie Flores is 5'3" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on the 4000 block of Ty Terrace wearing light blue pants, black tennis shoes, and carrying a green backpack with polka dots on it.

Destannie has braces on her top and bottom teeth.

If you have seen Destannie or know where she might be, please contact the San Antonio Police Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.