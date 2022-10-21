Police asking for help finding a missing elderly man last seen Thursday

Officials say Rogelio Hernandez went missing from the 1700 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police need help finding a missing and endangered elderly man last seen on Thursday.

Officials say Rogelio Hernandez went missing from the 1700 block of South Hamilton Avenue. He has medical conditions that require medication.

He is described as 5'8", with black and gray hair and bald on top of his head. He was last seen wearing a blue Cowboys hat, blue jeans, a gray shirt and a black leather jacket and black boots. He is also left-handed.

He has a tattoo on his chest with the name Dora and a heart.

If you know anything about this missing person, please call the San Antonio Police Department's missing person unit at 210-207-7660.

